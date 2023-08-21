Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Liudmila Poznyak to the Practice

The exceptional team at this state-of-the-art, comprehensive family dental clinic, in Roswell, GA, offers patients of all ages a full menu of services, ranging from routine dental care to innovative options for improving and maintaining smiles.
ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roswell Complete Dentistry is proud to announce the arrival of Dr. Liudmila Poznyak (Dr. Mila) as the newest addition to their highly skilled dental team. Dr. Mila's expertise, passion for dentistry and patient-centric approach align perfectly with Roswell Complete Dentistry's commitment to excellence. With years of experience under her belt, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the practice. She is passionate about providing comprehensive care and ensuring each patient feels comfortable throughout their treatment. Her strong belief in preventive dentistry perfectly aligns with the core values of Roswell Complete Dentistry. Dr. Liudmila Poznyak is from Belarus and graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute in the top 10% in 1994. Upon completing her degree, Dr. Mila began practicing at a private practice in Moscow, Russia. In her 20-year career there, she gained experience in endodontics and cosmetic dentistry. After moving to the United States, Dr. Mila graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2019. At UAB, Dr. Mila was part of the Periodontic Selective Program, in which she received extensive training on implant placement, soft tissue graft surgery and assisting periodontal surgeries. Now Dr. Mila works in restorative dentistry, including endodontics, implant restorations, extractions and Invisalign at the Silver Tier level.
"I am looking forward to developing long-lasting relationships with my new patients and providing the very best in individualized dental care," says Dr. Mila.
More about Roswell Complete Dentistry:
Dr. Ravi Patel and the professional dental team at Roswell Complete Dentistry deliver the very best in advanced oral health care. Roswell Complete Dentistry is conveniently located at 1875 Old Alabama Rd., Ste. 130 in Roswell, GA, and the clinic provides general and preventive dental services, as well as restorative, cosmetic and orthodontic care (OrthoFX). They provide convenient tooth repairs, fillings, crowns, as well as emergency care for unexpected dental problems. The clinic accepts most dental plans, and for those without insurance, they offer affordable self-pay options that can give patients the dental care they need at a low cost. At Roswell Complete Dentistry, they strive to provide patients with the best care that modern dentistry has to offer and have equipped the clinic with cutting-edge dental technology. Their use of these innovative devices and equipment improves the efficiency, comfort and safety of dental procedures for their valued patients. For more information, please call 404-595-1840 or visit http://www.roswellcompletedentistry.com.
