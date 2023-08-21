Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry Welcomes Dr. Liudmila Poznyak to the Practice

The exceptional team at this state-of-the-art, comprehensive family dental clinic, in Roswell, GA, offers patients of all ages a full menu of services, ranging from routine dental care to innovative options for improving and maintaining smiles.

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roswell Complete Dentistry is proud to announce the arrival of Dr. Liudmila Poznyak (Dr. Mila) as the newest addition to their highly skilled dental team. Dr. Mila's expertise, passion for dentistry and patient-centric approach align perfectly with Roswell Complete Dentistry's commitment to excellence. With years of experience under her belt, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the practice. She is passionate about providing comprehensive care and ensuring each patient feels comfortable throughout their treatment. Her strong belief in preventive dentistry perfectly aligns with the core values of Roswell Complete Dentistry. Dr. Liudmila Poznyak is from Belarus and graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute in the top 10% in 1994. Upon completing her degree, Dr. Mila began practicing at a private practice in Moscow, Russia. In her 20-year career there, she gained experience in endodontics and cosmetic dentistry. After moving to the United States, Dr. Mila graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2019. At UAB, Dr. Mila was part of the Periodontic Selective Program, in which she received extensive training on implant placement, soft tissue graft surgery and assisting periodontal surgeries. Now Dr. Mila works in restorative dentistry, including endodontics, implant restorations, extractions and Invisalign at the Silver Tier level.