Roswell Park Announces Positive Progress in Clinical Trial of Novel Immunotherapy SurVaxM

"SurVaxM continues to show promise as a treatment option for patients with glioblastoma when paired with standard-of-care chemotherapy and radiation," says Ajay Abad, MD, a medical oncologist and brain cancer expert leading the study at Roswell Park Post this

"SurVaxM continues to show promise as a treatment option for patients with glioblastoma when paired with standard-of-care chemotherapy and radiation," says Ajay Abad, MD, a medical oncologist and brain cancer expert leading the study at Roswell Park — one of 11 U.S. SURVIVE trial. "SurVaxM's excellent safety profile and tolerability to date also help optimize quality of life for patients with this highly aggressive cancer, where additional treatment options are direly needed."

"We are encouraged by the progress of our clinical trial and remain focused on our goal to develop innovative therapies that can drive meaningful improvements for patients with glioblastoma and other cancers. We are excited about the continued advancement of this important program," says Michael Ciesielski, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Roswell Park and CEO of MimiVax Inc., which is sponsoring the SURVIVE trial.

Four studies that incorporate SurVaxM are currently underway:

NCT05163080, the phase 2B SURVIVE trial in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma at 11 U.S. sites — fully accrued; no longer open for recruitment

SURVIVE trial in adults with newly diagnosed glioblastoma at 11 U.S. sites — fully accrued; no longer open for recruitment NCT04978727 (NCI PBTC-060), a pilot study in children with some forms of medulloblastoma, high-grade glioma, ependymoma and newly diagnosed diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) — underway and open for recruitment at Roswell Park under the direction of Clare Twist , MD. PBTC-60 is supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and conducted by the NCI-funded Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium with participation from Roswell Park and 13 other North American centers.

, MD. PBTC-60 is supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and conducted by the NCI-funded Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium with participation from Roswell Park and 13 other North American centers. NCT02334865, a phase 1 study in adults with multiple myeloma, in combination with lenalidomide maintenance therapy — fully accrued at Roswell Park under the direction of Jens Hillengass , MD; publication of results anticipated in 2025

, MD; publication of results anticipated in 2025 NCT03879694, a phase 1 study in adults with neuroendocrine tumors — underway at Roswell Park under the direction of Renuka Iyer , MD, and open for recruitment

Developed at Roswell Park by Robert Fenstermaker, MD, Chair of Neurosurgery, and Dr. Ciesielski, SurVaxM is a treatment vaccine targeting survivin, a protein that helps glioblastoma cancer cells stay alive. The earlier single-arm phase 2A study in 63 patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma demonstrated significantly longer survival time for patients treated with SurVaxM; 93.7% of patients were alive a year after diagnosis, compared to expected 65% survival based on historical studies.

The research team gratefully acknowledges support from donations to Roswell Park, including funds raised through events like the Ride for Roswell, as critical for their work through all phases of research. For information about these studies or other clinical trials at Roswell Park, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Jane Rose, Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center, (716)725-2166, [email protected]

SOURCE Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center