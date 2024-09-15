Roswell Park-Designed Treatment Regimen Doubles Progression-Free Survival in Metastatic Kidney Cancer

The encouraging results suggest that alternating pazopanib with bevacizumab is a promising treatment regimen for renal cell carcinoma patients in the Favorable Risk group. Post this

In clinical trials that supported FDA approval of pazopanib for advanced RCC, the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 11.1 months. Median PFS for patients who received the combination therapy was 23.3 months.

Study participants were assigned to groups of various risk levels using the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database (IMDC). "Because immunotherapy options were available to patients in other risk groups, the phase 2 group included more patients in the Favorable Risk category," explains Dr. George. "The encouraging results suggest that alternating pazopanib with bevacizumab is a promising treatment regimen for renal cell carcinoma patients in the Favorable Risk group."

Data from the clinical trial showed equal or superior efficacy compared with immunotherapy combinations or sunitinib (brand name Sutent) administered as a single agent, and superior safety compared with immunotherapy combinations, in patients in the IMDC Favorable Risk group.

Earlier results from a phase 1 study to evaluate safety of this combination were presented at the 2019 Genitourinary Cancer Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Based on preclinical studies at Roswell Park, the clinical trial enrolled 51 patients and was conducted at five U.S. cancer centers, including Roswell Park, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Kansas, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit. Prior preclinical research was funded by Roswell Park/the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, the National Cancer Institute and Novartis.

