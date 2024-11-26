Roswell Park Launches First-of-Its-Kind Oncology Training Program for Nurse-Scientists With $2M NCI Grant

"This grant is about opening doors and creating opportunities for talented nurse-scientists," says Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, NP-C, FAANP Post this

"Doctorate-trained nurse-scientists bring an invaluable perspective to cancer research, bridging the gap between patient care and scientific discovery," says Elizabeth Repasky, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology and The Dr. Lawrence J. Minet Endowed Chair in Immunology at Roswell Park.

"With this program, we're not only addressing a significant shortage of oncology nurse-scientists, but we're also positioning these researchers to become future leaders in academic and clinical settings," adds Suzanne Dickerson, PhD, RN, Professor and Associate Dean of the Research Doctoral Program at the UB School of Nursing.

The Roswell Park/University at Buffalo Oncology Nurse Scientist Training Program funded through this new grant will provide unique opportunities for nurse-scientists to gain hands-on experience in translational oncology research while benefiting from mentorship by some of the nation's leading cancer researchers. Trainees will have the flexibility to tailor their education through a combination of laboratory and clinical research experiences, such as in cancer immunotherapy, and the option to pursue a master's degree in cancer sciences.

"This $2.1 million investment in nurse-scientists will grow and diversify our region's skilled oncology workforce, and improve outcomes for patients," says Congressman Tim Kennedy (NY-26). "With first-in-the-nation partnerships such as this, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will continue to lead the country in comprehensive patient care and innovative treatments."

"This grant is about opening doors and creating opportunities for talented nurse-scientists," says Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, NP-C, FAANP, Roswell Park Chief Nursing Officer, who will also serve as Associate Director of the program. "More than just a training program, it's an investment in the future of cancer care. By actively recruiting nurses from diverse backgrounds, we're building a more inclusive research community that reflects the patients we serve and enhances the impact of oncology research."

This initiative reflects Roswell Park's continued commitment to enhance the education of faculty, trainees, and staff, supported by its National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center designation and its history of groundbreaking research that has shaped how cancer is detected, treated and prevented.

