Roswell Park Nationally Ranked as Excellent Workplace by Forbes and Becker's Hospital Review

This ranking comes after Roswell appeared on Forbes Best Employers In-State, Best Employers for Women and Best Employers for Diversity lists for 2024.

To form the list, Forbes surveyed over 217,000 employees within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. Anonymous participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on everything from work environment to advancement opportunities.

Becker's Hospital Review also included Roswell Park on its recent 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. The list is based on nominations and research by Becker's staff.

"Being recognized on a national level by two organizations is an honor," says Errol Douglas, PhD, Chief Human Resources Officer at Roswell Park. "We take pride in the affirming culture at Roswell Park, and that welcoming environment is something we will continue to cultivate with our employees."

