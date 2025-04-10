Roswell Park Reports Extraordinary Outcomes for Robot-Assisted Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy

Dr. Moshim Kukar's team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has performed more than 700 minimally invasive esophagectomies since 2014. Post this

Esophagectomy — removal of the diseased portion of the esophagus — is a mainstay treatment for esophageal cancer. After removal of the cancerous part of the esophagus — the tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach — the stomach is lifted up into the chest from the abdomen so it can be reattached to the remaining part of the esophagus.

The surgery is associated with serious complications and a typical mortality rate of 3-5%, even at centers that perform a high number of procedures — a characteristic usually linked to better outcomes. But the Roswell Park team achieved 30-day and 90-day mortality rates of only 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively. "That's about one-fourth of the typical risk we would expect for these complex surgeries," says Dr. Kukar.

Patients in the study also had a low rate of anastomotic leak, a serious complication of the surgery that occurs when the surgical area between the stomach and remaining esophagus does not heal properly.

"If the connection leaks, the patient can become extremely sick," explains Dr. Kukar. "When gastric and esophageal fluid leak into the chest cavity, patients can require multiple additional surgeries or other procedures and have to stay in the hospital longer. Data show that complications like this affect a patient's overall survival.

"Equally important, when a patient experiences complications, that means there will also be a delay in starting any adjuvant therapy — additional treatment required after surgery," he adds. "If you don't receive that therapy in a timely manner, you have an increased risk that the cancer will return."

Previous studies have shown that even at centers that perform a high volume of these surgeries, the rate of anastomotic leak after laparoscopic or robotic surgery ranges from 15-33% — but only two of the 150 Roswell Park patients experienced a leak, and neither required an additional operation. The Roswell Park team employs the "side-to-side stapled anastomotic technique," which is less prone to leakage than other methods.

Beginning in 2020, Roswell Park began performing all esophagectomies with RAMIE, which requires only small incisions in the abdomen and the side of the chest and is accomplished with robotic assistance. This means patients experience less blood loss and are less prone to infection, including pneumonia. The surgical robot gives the surgeon a 3D, magnified view of the operating field, and the robotic instruments can move with greater precision than the human hand — an advantage when complicated suturing is needed. Patients who undergo robotic surgery experience less pain and typically have a shorter hospital stay versus those who undergo traditional open or laparoscopic surgery; patients in the Roswell Park study had a median stay of seven days.

Roswell Park performs 60-70 esophagectomies per year using RAMIE — nearly three times the number required to be classified as a high-volume center. Dr. Kukar's team has performed more than 700 minimally invasive esophagectomies since 2014. More than 250 of the surgeries were robot-assisted, including 150 performed during the period reported in the study, placing Roswell Park among the centers with the highest volumes for this surgery.

The Roswell Park team hopes the results of their study will encourage other centers to adopt these strategies, leading to a standardized approach to esophagectomy and better overall outcomes for more patients.

Steven Hochwald, MD, MBA, FACS, of Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida, is senior author of the study.

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

