Roswell Park Researchers to Discuss Recent Discoveries and Critical Issues in Oncology at AACR 2025

"Our work isn't just research," says Dr. Haring, an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians (Beaver Clan). "It's also service, education, patient navigation and creating opportunities for the next generation of cancer scientists." He adds that other cancer centers in North America, Australia and New Zealand have begun creating partnerships with Indigenous nations to address tribal needs and priorities in their respective areas.

"It's important to talk about what is important to our communities and how we have embedded those priorities into our work, to learn what our colleagues at other sites and centers are doing, to share what we're doing," notes Dr. Haring. "All the knowledge that comes back to us goes back to our communities, across the U.S. and beyond."

Findings of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

First author Prantesh Jain, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Department of Medicine, will present abstract CT137, "Initial results from a phase 1 study of an A2a receptor antagonist, administered as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer," Tuesday, April 29, 9 a.m.-noon CDT, in Section 48, board 3. He will outline findings from a phase 1 clinical trial conducted by Johnson & Johnson.

Late-Breaking Research on Breast Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Lung Cancer

Three members of the Roswell Park faculty will be featured in sessions on late-breaking research:

First author Gokul Das, PhD, Professor of Oncology and Co-Director of the Breast Translational Group, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present abstract LB005, "Synergistic effect of tamoxifen and doxorubicin on a novel estrogen receptorβ-p53-p73 axis: A new therapeutic strategy against triple negative breast cancer," Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 50, board 5. Chetan Oturkar, PhD, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is first author on the study.

, , in Section 50, board 5. Chetan Oturkar, PhD, Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is first author on the study. Senior author Scott Olejniczak, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Immunology, will discuss abstract LB037, "CD28 drives CAR T cell responses in multiple myeloma," Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 51, board 14.

, , in Section 51, board 14. Senior author Sayan Chakraborty, PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present abstract LB069, "An agrin mechanotransduction for EGFR-addicted cancers," Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 53, board 5.

Featured Posters Highlight Other Roswell Park Research

Several other Roswell Park experts will present posters documenting findings that advance our understanding in key areas of oncology:

Abstract 221 — First author Bhavisha Doshi, MS, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present "Investigating sex disparities in bladder cancer using carcinogen induced bladder cancer mouse model" Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 9, board 15. Anna Woloszynska, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 9, board 15. Anna Woloszynska, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 285 — First author Deepak Vadehra, DO, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Department of Medicine, will present "Integration of serum and tumor metabolomics reveals distinct metabolic profiles in early onset colorectal cancer" Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 12, board 7.

, , in Section 12, board 7. Abstract 663 — First author Andrei Bakin, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, will present "A novel combination immunotherapy for p53 mutant metastatic breast cancer leveraging vulnerabilities in the DNA damage response" Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 CDT , in Section 28, board 29. Christos Fountzilas, MD, FACP, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Medicine, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 28, board 29. Christos Fountzilas, MD, FACP, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Medicine, is senior author of the study. Abstract 5991 — First author Mohammed Alruwaili, MS, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, will present "Novel triple-drug combination strategy for p53 mutant cancers leveraging their DNA damage response liabilities" Tuesday, April 29 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 34, board 18. Andrei Bakin , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 34, board 18. , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 92 — First author Dineen Vogler, predoctoral trainee, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, will present "The role of AKT3 in prostate cancer" Sunday, April 27 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in Section 4, board 15. Irwin Gelman , PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 4, board 15. , PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 1259 — First author Bradley Balk, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present "Studying the role of chromatin accessibility in lineage plasticity of Rb1-deficient EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in Section 2, board 20. David Goodrich , PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 2, board 20. , PhD, Distinguished Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 1328 — Senior author Gal Shafirstein, DSc, MSc, Director of PDT Clinical Research, Department of Cell Stress Biology, will present "Imaging tumor oxygenation during interstitial photodynamic therapy" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in Section 6, board 1. The study first author is Emily Oakley-Gawrys , PhD, Postdoctoral Affiliate, Department of Cell Stress Biology.

, , in Section 6, board 1. The study first author is , PhD, Postdoctoral Affiliate, Department of Cell Stress Biology. Abstract 1329 — Senior author Gal Shafirstein, DSc, MSc, Director of PDT Clinical Research, Department of Cell Stress Biology, will present "Intraoperative light transmission: A translational dosimteric marker for tumor response in interstitial photodynamic therapy" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in Section 6, board 2. The study first author is Christopher Lawson , Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Cell Stress Biology.

, , in Section 6, board 2. The study first author is , Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Cell Stress Biology. Abstract 1340 — First author Kohei Chida, Postdoctoral Affiliate, Department of Surgical Oncology, will present "Interstitial photodynamic therapy enhances the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitor in estrogen receptor high-expressing breast cancer" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in Section 6, board 13. Kazuaki Takabe , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Chief of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study.

, , in Section 6, board 13. , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Chief of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study. Abstract 1350 — First author Jun Arima, MD, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, Department of Surgical Oncology, will present "ESR1 expression as a predictive biomarker for immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacy in estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer," Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 7, board 5. Kazuaki Takabe , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 7, board 5. , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study. Abstract 1422 — First author Sarah Athans, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present "STAG2-mediated gene expression programs promote invasion in muscle invasive bladder cancer" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 10, board 19. Anna Woloszynska, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 10, board 19. Anna Woloszynska, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 2009 — First author Masanori Oshi will present "Intra-tumoral NK cell number is associated with immune response, and combination of it and clinical features is a strong prognostic biomarker in gastric cancer" Monday, April 8 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 30, board 10. Kazuaki Takabe , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 30, board 10. , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study. Abstract 2039 — First author Takumi Sato will present "High mesothelin expressing triple negative breast cancer is associated with enhanced cell proliferation but without impact on survival outcomes" Monday, April 28 CDT, 9 a.m.-noon , in section 31, board 8. Kazuaki Takabe , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study.

CDT, , in section 31, board 8. , MD, PhD, FACS, FSSO, Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgery, and Clinical Chief of the Department of Breast Surgery, is senior author of the study. Abstract 2283 — First author Peter Fiorica, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Cancer Prevention & Control, will present "Ancestral and genetic determinants of pathologic tumor infiltrating lymphocytes in a large multi-ethnic population of women with breast cancer" Monday, April 28 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 39, board 24. Song Yao , MD, PhD, Director of Molecular Epidemiology and Vice Chair of Clinical Research, Department of Cancer Prevention & Control, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 39, board 24. , MD, PhD, Director of Molecular Epidemiology and Vice Chair of Clinical Research, Department of Cancer Prevention & Control, is senior author of the study. Abstract 3837 — First author Kavin Velur Ganesan, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, will present "Defining the mechanism of semaphorin4D tumorigenesis in prostate cancer models" Tuesday, April 29 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 1, board 2. Kent Nastiuk , PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, departments of Urology and Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 1, board 2. , PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, departments of Urology and Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 4800 — Payal Goala, MS, Predoctoral Trainee, Department of Medicine, will present "Modulation of Th1/Th17 axis through IFNγ-blockade alleviates Anti-CD19 CAR-T associated toxicities in a pre-clinical immune competent model" Tuesday, April 29 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 37, board 3. Marco Davila , MD, PhD, Rustum Family Endowed Chair in Translational Research, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 37, board 3. , MD, PhD, Rustum Family Endowed Chair in Translational Research, is senior author of the study. Abstract 4897 — Chi-Chen Hong, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Prevention & Control, is senior author of "Self-reported experiences of discrimination and inflammatory-related biomarkers among Black breast cancer survivors," Tuesday, April 29 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 4, board 8.

, , in section 4, board 8. Abstract 5154 — First author Dongbo Xu, PhD, Research Associate, Department of Urology, will present "Modeling luminal urothelial carcinoma in the bladder and the upper tract" Tuesday, April 29 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in section 3, board 2. Qiang Li, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Urology, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 3, board 2. Qiang Li, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Urology, is senior author of the study. Abstract 5991 — First author Mohammed Alruwaili, MS, Predoctoral Trainee in Cancer Genetics & Genomics, will present "Novel triple-drug combination strategy for p53 mutant cancers leveraging their DNA damage response liabilities" Tuesday, April 29 , 2-5 p.m. CDT , in section 34, board 18. Andrei Bakin , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 34, board 18. , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cancer Genetics & Genomics, is senior author of the study. Abstract 6509 — First author Gabrielle Kennelley will present "Carcinogen withdrawal in the BBN induced mouse model of bladder cancer mimics cigarette smoking cessation in humans with decreased tumor progression" Wednesday, April 30 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 3, board 20. Wendy Huss , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cell Stress Biology, is senior author of the study.

, , in section 3, board 20. , PhD, Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Cell Stress Biology, is senior author of the study. Abstract 6713 — First author Mauricio Flores, Predoctoral Trainee in Pharmacology & Therapeutics, will present "RB1 and TP53 restrict lineage plasticity in prostate cancer by regulating chromatin accessibility" Tuesday, April 29 , 9 a.m.-noon CDT , in section 3, board 29. David Goodrich , PhD, Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Pharmacology & Therapeutics and Urology, is senior author of the study.

