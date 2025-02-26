Roswell Park Team Gets the Call: 'You've Earned Magnet Recognition for Nursing Excellence'

"These amazing women and men excel in the hard skills and the soft skills required for exceptional nursing care, with an outstanding record of performance in clinical care, research and innovation, and in compassion." - Leecia Eve, Esq., Chair of the Roswell Park Board of Directors. Post this

"We deliver exceptional care thanks to the remarkable talent and dedication of the professionals who make up the Roswell Park nursing team," says Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, NP-C, FAANP, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. "Roswell Park nurses set the benchmark for excellence in nursing, and this prestigious designation highlights how our team continues to stand out among the best in the nation."

"You did it!" Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD, told the nurses gathered for the call with ANCC. "I am ecstatic and honored that our nurses have received such a distinction," she notes. "Magnet status helps patients identify hospitals where they'll receive the best care and affirms the high quality of the nursing care that our incredible Roswell Park team has consistently provided."

Magnet designation is a results-driven recognition that highlights the role nurses play as part of an interprofessional team focused on improving patient outcomes. Research shows that Magnet-recognized organizations demonstrate better patient outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.

"The Roswell Park nursing team has once again given our community reason to be very proud," notes Leecia Eve, Esq., Chair of the Roswell Park Board of Directors. "These amazing women and men excel in the hard skills and the soft skills required for exceptional nursing care, with an outstanding record of performance in clinical care, research and innovation, and in compassion."

To earn Magnet recognition, Roswell Park demonstrated the following strengths across its nursing program:

Leaders who transform their organization's values, beliefs and behaviors

An organizational structure that empowers staff to achieve goals and address community needs

Exemplary professional practice

A focus on continual learning and innovation

Measurable quality results

The designation follows two other recent nursing accomplishments: a Beacon Award of Excellence for the Roswell Park Intensive Care Unit, awarded this month, and the launch of a first-of-its kind program offering nurses advanced training in oncology research — the first such program at any U.S. cancer center.

"By becoming Magnet-recognized," the ANCC notes, "organizations empower nurses to reach their true potential. When a healthcare organization earns Magnet status, it garners more than external prestige, it demonstrates to the world that it's an organization that recognizes the invaluable potential of nurses to lead healthcare change."

Roswell Park's Department of Nursing employs more than 1,000 nursing professionals — registered nurses, administrators, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, hospital clinical assistants and clinical support assistants — all working together to deliver exceptional care and support for people with cancer and their families. For more information, see roswellpark.org/nursing.

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Annie Deck-Miller, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 716845-8593, [email protected], roswellpark.org

SOURCE Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center