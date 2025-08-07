Roswell Park Team Produces Genomics-Guided Tool to Inform Treatment of Advanced Kidney Cancers

"This signature may expose an Achilles' heel of sarcomatoid kidney cancers that makes them more vulnerable to immunotherapy treatment. Our study lays the groundwork for future tests to help us better manage this disease." — Dr. Eric Kauffman, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Post this

The new insights arose from observations about sarcomatoid renal cell carcinoma (sRCC), an aggressive subtype comprising 5% of all cases of kidney cancer. While this subtype, typically diagnosed in the late stages, is resistant to most anti-cancer therapies, a type of immunotherapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has proved to be the exception. ICB approaches have greatly improved survival among patients with both sRCC and the most common type of kidney cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) — but patients with sRCC have benefited disproportionately.

"We focused on the unexpected responsiveness of sarcomatoid renal cell carcinomas to checkpoint inhibition to better understand what can make kidney tumors more susceptible to immunotherapy in general," says Salgia. Armed with information about tumors from more than 3,000 kidney cancer patients, he and his colleagues used state-of-the-art technologies to explore the inner workings of sarcomatoid RCC tumors.

Using single-cell RNA sequencing of tumor cells, the team discovered that these kidney tumors are fortified with a robust immune system. Compared with clear cell RCC tumors, sarcomatoid RCC tumors contain a higher volume of plasma cells, which play a key role in the production of antibodies that can tag cancer cells for eventual destruction. The scientists also found that, compared with clear cell RCC tumors, sarcomatoid RCC tumors contain more "immune hubs" called tertiary lymphoid structures, where immune cells communicate with each other.

While advanced kidney cancers are typically treated with either immunotherapy or targeted therapy, until now there has been no reliable tool for determining which patients would benefit most from one treatment or the other. The research team created a tool called a genomic dedifferentiation signature (GDS) to meet that need.

"This tool holds promise as a biomarker for guiding decisions in advanced kidney cancer," says Dr. Muhitch. "We identified a set of genes that were increased in these aggressive tumors, and from this set of genes, we created a novel gene signature that can identify patients with aggressive disease who are also primed to respond to immune-based cancer therapy."

Adds Dr. Kauffman, who is also a staff physician at Roswell Park specializing in the care of kidney cancer patients: "This signature may expose an Achilles' heel of sarcomatoid kidney cancers that makes them more vulnerable to immunotherapy treatment. Our study lays the groundwork for developing future tests to help us better manage this disease, and its implications may also be applicable to other types of kidney cancer."

To apply and develop the findings from this retrospective genomic analysis, within the next year Roswell Park plans to initiate a prospective study to assess the impact of this gene signature for predicting immunotherapy response in kidney cancer patients who have undergone surgical removal of a kidney tumor.

The research team included scientists from the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Arizona, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in California and Yale University School of Medicine in Connecticut. The work was funded in part by National Cancer Institute grant number P30CA016056, Roswell Park's Cancer Center Support Grant from the NCI and generous donations to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and Roswell Park Friends of Urology.

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

