Roswell Park's Dr. Sai Yendamuri Elected to the American Surgical Association

"It is an honor to be elected as a Fellow of this esteemed organization," Dr. Yendamuri says. "I hope to continue to learn from other national leaders in surgery and to meaningfully contribute to the impact the organization creates for advancement of surgical care and scholarship."

Dr. Yendamuri currently serves as Roswell Park's Chief Strategy Officer and Chair of Thoracic Surgery, as well as the Director of the Thoracic Surgery Laboratory. He holds a secondary academic appointment as Professor of Surgery at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Dr. Yendamuri joined Roswell Park in 2007 after completing his training in cardiothoracic surgery from the MD Anderson Cancer Center. He holds a medical degree from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and an executive MBA from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.

In his role as President and CEO of RPCI Oncology P.C., Dr. Yendamuri leads the growth and development of community cancer services across New York State through the Roswell Park Care Network. Founded in 2019, the Roswell Park Care Network was created to expand access to cancer care and services, guided by experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The network brings world-class care and cancer treatments to communities to allow for easier and more timely access to comprehensive cancer care.

In addition to his clinical expertise in complex thoracic surgical oncology, Dr. Yendamuri leads a research program focused on lung cancer interception. His work has been continuously funded by the NCI for 14 years. He has published over 200 peer reviewed manuscripts and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including a Surgical Leaders Fellowship Grant from the American Surgical Association and Society of Asian Academic Surgeons and a Presidential Service Award from the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society, both in 2023.

He will be introduced to the membership at the ASA's 2026 Annual meeting.

