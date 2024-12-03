Rosy Announces Expansion of Menopause Education Campaign

"It's a very exciting time at Rosy, as we continue to build out our menopause-focused resources. Our goal is to combat misinformation and fear by providing women with measured, evidence-based interventions that are tailored to their specific needs," -Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy. Post this

94% of users who were not confident in their understanding of perimenopause and menopause experienced an increase in their confidence level after completing the module.

91% of users who were not confident in their understanding of different treatment options for menopause symptoms experienced an increase in their confidence after completing the module.

44% of users who did not initially feel empowered to seek treatment experienced an increase in their intention to seek treatment for menopausal symptoms when they arise.

Rosy's CEO & Founder Lyndsey Harper MD created the first-of-its-kind app to bring women personalized solutions for their health and wellness. Employing a non-alarmist and friendly tone rooted in medical evidence, Rosy empowers women across all life stages to thrive. Since launching in 2019, Dr. Harper and her team have firmly established Rosy's research-based approach––more than 12% of OB/GYNs nationwide recommend Rosy to their patients, and over 7,800 healthcare providers in specialties that range from primary care to mental health to neurology, are active on the platform, referencing out-of-office education and support tools.

In recent years, menopause has become an increasingly prominent focus for women's health companies. While opening up the public conversation around perimenopause and menopause has had many positive impacts, there has also been a rise in misinformation shared on social media outlets. Rosy offers medically-vetted information and resources that use facts, rather than fear, to motivate women into action regarding their menopause-related health concerns. Rosy also utilizes state-of-the-art technology and machine learning to deliver tailored educational content to its users, maximizing impact and positive health outcomes.

Rosy's approach and data are also extremely valuable to healthcare providers, as it provides clear information about patients' common misconceptions and concerns around menopause. With Rosy's educational tools, doctors also save more than an hour of time each week by optimizing appointments and reducing unnecessary follow-ups, all while enhancing patient care. Rosy is a go-to resource for out-of-office education, ultimately improving patient knowledge and increasing appointment availability.

"It's a very exciting time at Rosy, as we continue to build out our menopause-focused resources. Our goal is to combat misinformation and fear by providing women with measured, evidence-based interventions that are tailored to their specific needs. This campaign also supports healthcare providers with helpful data about patient priorities, which allows them to offer more efficient and effective in-office and out-of-office support," said Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy.

Looking ahead, Rosy plans to continue expanding its educational modules based on insights from patient interactions, to tailor resources for underrepresented groups.

"I am thrilled that the evidence-based menopause collection that I created with Rosy has had such a profound effect on the ecosystem! The more that women know about perimenopause and menopause, the more agency they have to take action and address their symptoms and concerns," said Dr. Carolyn Moyers, board-certified OB/GYN and The Menopause Society-certified practitioner.

This expansion is supported by sponsorship from Pfizer, one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies.

About Rosy:

Rosy is a first-of-its-kind platform that offers personalized and holistic solutions for women's wellness. Originally focused on sexual health, the app has expanded into other underserved aspects of women's health, including endometriosis, fibroids, menopause, migraines, and more. Offerings include customized Wellness Plans, individual and group intimacy coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more. Rosy is the first physician-founded platform supporting women throughout their lifetimes.

In 2022, Rosy won the UCSF Digital Health Rising Star Award in the Consumer Wellness Category, as well as the Webby Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic in the Apps and Software Category and in 2023, Lyndsey Harper, MD and Rosy were awarded the Women's Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) Judge's Choice Award. In 2024, Rosy was awarded Venture Dallas Early Stage Startup of the Year.

