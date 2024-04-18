Rosy Debuts New Content Focused on Menopause and Migraine Education

We're thrilled to be building out our network and offering free educational resources to women, empowering them to confidently take action regarding important, lifetime health concerns. Post this

Each year, an estimated 1 million Americans reach menopause, which can coincide with symptoms like vaginal dryness, decreased sensation and libido, pelvic floor issues, and urinary problems. Historically, these issues have gone ignored and unaddressed, with 73% of women not receiving treatment. Through the first phase of the sponsorship from Pfizer, Rosy will create a series of modules to increase awareness surrounding menopause-related topics; these include symptoms, diagnosis, lifestyle change to support symptom relief, and potential treatment options. By equipping patients with knowledge and resources specific to menopause and their unique health concerns and goals, the aim is to empower them to make informed decisions and enhance their overall wellbeing.

During phase two, focus will shift towards patient awareness modules tailored to the unique needs of women suffering from migraine, including diagnosis, symptoms, and treatment options. Migraine is the leading cause of disability worldwide among young adult women, with reproductive hormones often playing a role in their frequency. While migraine symptoms are extremely common, with 1 in 5 women suffering from them worldwide, many people go undiagnosed and untreated for a variety of reasons. Rosy aims to better inform women about migraine symptoms so that they seek out a medical professional and discuss solutions that improve their quality of life.

"We're thrilled to be building out our network and offering free educational resources to women, empowering them to confidently take action regarding important, lifetime health concerns. Our larger goal is not just to inform women, but also provide them with personalized recommendations for evidence-based interventions to support them on their journey to optimal health. With continued scale, our educational modules have the ability to change not only the health of individuals, but the health of larger populations as well." said Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy.

Physicians, providers, and hospital systems interested in recommending Rosy to their female patients are welcome to email [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Rosy:

Rosy is a first-of-its-kind platform that offers personalized and holistic solutions for women's wellness. Originally focused on sexual health, the app has expanded into other underserved aspects of women's health, including endometriosis, fibroids, menopause, migraines, and more. Offerings include customized Wellness Plans, individual and group intimacy coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more. Rosy is the first physician-founded platform supporting women throughout their lifetime.

In 2022, Rosy won the UCSF Digital Health Rising Star Award in the Consumer Wellness Category, as well as the Webby Award for Best Visual Design - Aesthetic in the Apps and Software Category and in 2023, Lyndsey Harper, MD and Rosy were awarded the Women's Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) Judge's Choice Award.

Website: https://meetrosy.com/

Instagram: @meet_rosy

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meet_rosy/

The Rosy App: https://meetrosy.app.link/h1yxnl3eknb

SOURCE Rosy