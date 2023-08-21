Rosy Partners With E-Lõvu To Address Women's Wellness During Pregnancy

The Sexual Wellness-Focused App Is Collaborating with the Digital Platform for Pregnant Women to Offer Resources and Education for Sexual Health Using a Medically-Backed and Evidence-Based Approach

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This August, Rosy, a Webby Award winning app that addresses sexual health concerns for women throughout their lifespans, joins forces with e-Lõvu, the first ever digital wellness platform connecting expecting mothers with their obstetrician (OB), to address the complete health needs of pregnant and postpartum women through a medically-backed approach.

Lyndsey Harper MD (Rosy's CEO and Founder) created this first-of-its-kind app to bring more women personalized solutions for their sexual health and wellness. Each user takes a comprehensive Sexual Wellness Quiz, allowing Rosy to personalize an evidence-based program designed to optimize sexual wellbeing based on the user's unique needs and priorities. Through its partnership with e-Lõvu, all patients enrolled in e-Lõvu's program who express a need for sexual health education and support will receive free access to 3 months of Rosy's Silver subscription. Patients of e-Lõvu receive precision devices for enhanced pregnancy monitoring, connection to a Patient Experience Navigator, and enhanced screening and support for common pregnancy and postpartum-related issues. E-Lõvu members will gain access to Rosy's personalized Daily Wellness plans, expert-crafted support including classes created by a sexual medicine specialist, a perinatal psychiatrist, and a pelvic floor physical therapist specific to sexual health during and after pregnancy, along with cognitive-behavioral health tools, erotica stories, and access to Rosy's supportive community of women.

As wellness platforms founded by women for women, Rosy and e-Lõvu are committed to helping women approach their sexual health in a shame-free and accessible way that speaks to the importance of sexual health.

"We create the future of women's health that we all dream of only by working together. We are thrilled to bring sexual health resources to more women and their physicians and providers through this partnership with e-Lõvu and are inspired by their commitment to the care of the entire patient and her journey," said Lyndsey Harper, MD, Founder and CEO of Rosy.

The first phase of this partnership is slated to run from August through February 2024, and Rosy and e-Lõvu anticipate significant improvement in sexual health during and after pregnancy for e-Lõvu members. "e-Lõvu's investment in this partnership is a testament to Rosy's beneficial impact on women's wellness during these stages of fertility and motherhood," shares Noel Pugh PhD, e-Lõvu CEO and Co-Founder, "We hope to change the paradigm of maternal care, a mission both of our organizations are deeply committed to." Both companies are excited to investigate the other hypothesized positive outcomes of the partnership, including improved mental and relational health (which are often strained during and after pregnancy) as well as the effects on obstetric and perinatal outcomes.

Physicians, providers, and hospital systems interested in recommending Rosy to their female patients are welcome to email [email protected] for additional information and those interested in partnership with e-Lõvu Health may contact [email protected]. For media and press inquiries regarding e-Lõvu, please contact [email protected]. For media inquiries regarding Rosy, please contact [email protected].

About Rosy:

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Lyndsey Harper in collaboration with a team of doctors and psychologists, Rosy was born out of a genuine need. While practicing as an Ob/Gyn, Dr. Harper's patients expressed a growing and urgent need for answers for their sexual health concerns that had often gone unaddressed for many years. As part of her ISSWSH fellowship in women's sexual health, she discovered real evidence-based solutions for women who face sexual challenges – however, they're often ignored due to embarrassment and lack of proper physician time and training. Rosy was created to be a safe place for women to find connection and interventions for sexual health needs on their own terms, all within one trusted, research-backed platform. And medical professionals agree – more than 11% of Ob/Gyns in the United States are now recommending Rosy to their patients.

Website: https://meetrosy.com/

Instagram: @meet_rosy

The Rosy App: https://meetrosy.app.link/h1yxnl3eknb

About e-Lõvu:

e-Lõvu's digital wellness platform personalizes a mother's pregnancy journey from pre-conception through 2 years postpartum. The company integrates with clinical practices and brings together leading maternal health technologies and workflows in one end-to-end care solution to generate novel clinical insights and identify emerging pathologies like preeclampsia, anxiety, and depression well before traditional care models, through the use of patient feedback, longitudinal biometric signals, and partner and environmental data. With the support of artificial intelligence, real-life navigators guide mothers from pre-pregnancy to postpartum, making personalized recommendations to her specific data. For more information, please visit https://elovu.health/.

Website: https://elovu.health/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e-l%C5%8Dvu/

Media Contact

RVD Communications, Rosy, 1 9142604636, [email protected], https://meetrosy.com/

SOURCE Rosy