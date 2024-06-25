Rotary Club of Carroll Creek Awards Community Members with Highest Honor

Three Frederick community members receive Paul Harris Community Awards

FREDERICK, Md., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, June 19, the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek bestowed Paul Harris Community Awards on three Frederick community members. This year's recipients were Rose Chaney, Mark Spurrier, and Sheri Scher.

The Paul Harris award is the Rotary Club's highest honor, given only to members of the community who truly exemplify leadership through service. Candidates for this award will have demonstrated their goodwill through genuine deeds and actions by going above and beyond the call of duty. In most cases, they want no recognition, are not self-serving; and indeed, are truly unsung heroes.

Rose Chaney is a founding member of the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society, working to share the stories of our community's African American history. She is an active mentor to Frederick's youth and serves on several nonprofit boards of directors.

Mark Spurrier is the Manager of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. He has spent much of his life working to improve our parks and create opportunities for people to be outside enjoying nature. Mark's enthusiasm has tremendously grown the Scales and Tales program, offering hands on experiences to young people in our community.

Sheri Scher is the founder of Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership, helping youth impacted by parental incarceration in a variety of ways. Under her leadership, a child friendly book nook has been created at the local detention center. Previous to her incredibly impactful work to create the organization, Sheri worked within Frederick County Public School System for many years.

This year's recipients have gone above and beyond to improve the community.

