Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County 2024 Annual Service Above Self Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Fundraiser benefiting Blessings In A Backpack – Frederick Chapter

URBANA, Md., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is hosting its annual Service Above Self Golf Tournament Fundraiser benefiting Blessings In A Backpack – Frederick Chapter who aims to feed over 4,300 kids at 30 locations on weekends across Frederick County and surrounding areas. These children depend on their school for breakfast and lunch during the week and on Blessings for weekend meals.

What: Service Above Self Golf Tournament Fundraiser

When: Monday May 6, 2024, 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

How: Register at http://www.ServiceAboveSelfGolf.com

Where: Worthington Manor Golf Club - 8329 Fingerboard Road, Urbana, Maryland 21704

Who: Hosted in part by Serving Those Who Serve with Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County and friends and supporters of feeding kids on weekends.

Event Details: 120 golfers compete for victory across 18 challenging holes and side competitions, all in the setting of an elite golf club. Participants will indulge in good food, refreshing beverages, and witness the check donation ceremony for Blessings In A Backpack.

About Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County: The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County', please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

Kristin LeDuc, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org

