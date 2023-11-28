Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Announces Blessings In a Backpack as 2024 Charity Golf Tournament Beneficiary

"Through the power of community and service, we can create lasting change and provide a brighter future for the children in Frederick County." - Kelly McQuillen, Event Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County. Post this

Angela Abrishami, Managing Director of the Frederick Chapter of Blessings In a Backpack, expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to be selected as the beneficiary of the Rotary Club's Service Above Self Charity Golf Tournament. This partnership will enable us to continue our mission of ensuring that every school-aged child in Frederick County has the nourishment they need to learn and grow."

Kelly McQuillen, event chairperson and past President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, conveyed his enthusiasm for this meaningful collaboration, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the local community. He shared, "Our collaboration with Blessings In a Backpack exemplifies the Rotary Club's commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Through the power of community and service, we can create lasting change and provide a brighter future for the children in Frederick County."

About Blessings In a Backpack:

Blessings In a Backpack is a nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing communities, individuals, and resources to provide weekend food for school-aged children in Frederick County who might otherwise go hungry. With a vision to end childhood hunger, the organization currently feeds over 4,300 children in 30 schools weekly, addressing food insecurity and ensuring a nutritional foundation for educational success. For more information about Blessings In a Backpack, please visit https://frederick.blessingsinabackpack.org.

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County', please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

Media Contact

Kristin LeDuc, Public Relations Committee Chair, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org

SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County