Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Celebrates 15th Anniversary and Welcomes Dr. Mary Jo Anderson as New President

Dr. Mary Jo Anderson was inducted as the club's new president, succeeding outgoing President Ben Willens.

IJAMSVILLE, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County celebrated a milestone 15th anniversary at its annual Change Over Ceremony at the Natelli YMCA in Ijamsville, MD. The event marked the induction of Dr. Mary Jo Anderson as the club's new president, succeeding outgoing President Ben Willens.

The ceremony was a joyous occasion highlighting the club's accomplishments over the past year. Members gathered to express their gratitude to the Leadership Team for their exemplary service and unwavering commitment, which have significantly contributed to the club's success. Their legacy will inspire future endeavors and reinforce the club's mission of "Service Above Self."

Dr. Mary Jo Anderson, Director of Operations and Administration for University Student Services at Johns Hopkins University and dedicated Rotarian in Frederick County since 2007, was officially sworn in as the new president by Rich Glover, Rotary District 7620 Past District Governor. Dr. Anderson has served in various chair and committee roles and is well known for her commitment to community service.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Anderson thanked fellow Rotarians from the club and other clubs in the district for their support and her family and friends. "I am honored to serve as president for the next year," said Dr. Anderson. "My focus will be on Community Service, Club Socials, and Commitment to Sustainability. I look forward to working together to positively impact our community."

Special guests included Rotary District 7620 Past District Governor Richard Glover, District Image Public Chair Ashley Waters, Ashley Goldsborough, President of Key City Club and Justin Saltzman, Past President of Key City Club. Their presence added to the significance of the event and underscored the strong network of support within the Rotary community.

As the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County embarks on another promising year, members are energized and committed to continuing their tradition of service, fellowship, and community engagement.

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

Media Contact

Kristin LeDuc, Public Image Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org

SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County