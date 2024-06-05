Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Generates $7500 Donation for Blessings In a Backpack Through Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Annual Service Above Self Golf Tournament was held at Worthington Manor Golf Club in Urbana, MD.
FREDERICK, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is proud to announce that it has generated a $7500 donation for Blessings In a Backpack Frederick Chapter (MD) through its Annual Service Above Self Golf Tournament. The event, which took place at the picturesque Worthington Manor Golf Club in Urbana, MD, was a resounding success, drawing community members, businesses, and golf enthusiasts together for a worthy cause.
The donation check was presented to Blessings In a Backpack during the Rotary Club's weekly meeting at the Natelli YMCA on May 30, 2024. This generous contribution will support the organization's mission to provide essential food support to over 4,300 students across 30 schools in Frederick County, Maryland.
Roy Rahmati, a member of Blessings In a Backpack's Frederick Chapter, expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, "We are deeply grateful to the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County for their generous support. This donation will have a profound impact on our efforts to ensure that every school-aged child in Frederick County has the nourishment they need to learn and thrive."
Kelly McQuillen, event chairperson and past President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick, shared his enthusiasm for the successful event and the positive impact it will have on the local community. He remarked, "Our collaboration with Blessings In a Backpack exemplifies the Rotary Club's commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Through the power of community and service, we can create lasting change and provide a brighter future for the children in Frederick County."
The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants and sponsors who made the tournament a success and looks forward to continuing its tradition of service and community support in future events.
About Blessings In a Backpack:
Blessings In a Backpack is a nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing communities, individuals, and resources to provide weekend food for school-aged children in Frederick County who might otherwise go hungry. With a vision to end childhood hunger, the organization currently feeds over 4,300 children in 30 schools weekly, addressing food insecurity and ensuring a nutritional foundation for educational success. For more information about Blessings In a Backpack, please visit https://frederick.blessingsinabackpack.org.
About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:
The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.
Media Contact
Kristin LeDuc, Public Relations Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org
SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County
Share this article