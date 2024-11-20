Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Hosts Inspiring Youth Environmental Summit

"We want these students to leave here feeling empowered to introduce sustainable solutions in their communities." - Joe Richardson, past president, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Post this

Joe Richardson, past president of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County and owner of Bar-T Mountainside, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in environmental advocacy. "We're here to equip young people with the tools and knowledge to make real change," Richardson said. "The mantra this year is, 'It's no longer OK not to act.' We want these students to leave here feeling empowered to introduce sustainable solutions in their communities. They are environmental solutionists, and the world needs their passion and creativity more than ever."

Dr. Mary Jo Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, also highlighted the value of youth-led initiatives. "Young people bring an incredible energy and urgency to climate action," Dr. Anderson said. "The Youth Environmental Summit is all about amplifying their voices and giving them a platform to lead the charge toward a healthier planet. Our club is honored to support the next generation of environmental stewards who are ready to make a difference."

The summit featured presentations from local students who shared their schools' ongoing environmental projects, such as lithium-ion battery drives and the NexTrex plastic recycling program, which converts soft plastics into eco-friendly materials. Oakdale High School students led sessions on tree maintenance, sharing techniques they learned from last year's summit to protect young saplings and promote biodiversity.

Reflecting on the day's impact, Joe Richardson remarked, "Our goal is not only to inspire students but also to give them a foundation of skills and ideas they can use immediately. Events like this bring together young leaders who want to create change – and they leave with the confidence that they can."

For students like Urbana High School's Ericka Mercado, attending the summit was both an educational and motivating experience. "I enjoy being outdoors and wanted to learn more about advocating for the environment," said Mercado. "I hope even more students join in the future, as the information we learned today is invaluable."

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County looks forward to hosting future events and expanding the Youth Environmental Summit to empower more students across the region. By connecting students with actionable insights and community leaders, the club is committed to fostering a generation dedicated to environmental sustainability.

For more information about the Rotary Youth Environmental Summit and future events, please contact the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County at [email protected].

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County: The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a dedicated community organization committed to service, leadership, and fellowship. Through events like the Youth Environmental Summit, the club empowers young leaders to take action on pressing issues such as environmental sustainability, supporting the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self."

Media Contact

Kristin LeDuc, Public Image Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected]

SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County