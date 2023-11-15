Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Proudly Awards $1,875 to Blessings In a Backpack Frederick, Supporting Food-Insecure Children in Urbana, MD.

"We are thrilled to support Blessings In a Backpack in their mission to combat child hunger in our community." - Benjamin Willens, President, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Post this

Benjamin Willens, President of the Rotary Club, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to support Blessings In a Backpack in their mission to combat child hunger in our community. Our club is dedicated to making a positive impact, and we believe that every child deserves access to proper nourishment. We are proud to stand together with Blessings In a Backpack to make a difference in the lives of children in Urbana, MD."

During the speaker event, attendees had the opportunity to learn how to sponsor Urbana schools and students, as well as how to organize packing events to support Blessings In a Backpack's mission. Additionally, the event encouraged participants to bring much-needed food items, such as ready-to-eat pasta bowls, ready-to-eat soup, and meat sticks, to donate to the program.

Angela Abrishami, Managing Director of the Frederick Chapter of Blessings In a Backpack, expressed her gratitude for the generous donation, stating, "This is such a tough time for so many Frederick County families. Blessings in a Backpack currently serves over 4,300 students each weekend throughout the area, and the support from the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is instrumental in our efforts to fight childhood hunger."

About Blessings In a Backpack:

Blessings In a Backpack is a nonprofit organization that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide weekend food for school-aged children across Frederick County who might otherwise go hungry. Their vision is to ensure that every school-aged child in Frederick County has the nourishment they need to learn and grow. Blessings In a Backpack strives to end childhood hunger by empowering individuals and communities to act and make a difference. They currently feed over 4,300 children in 30 schools every week, offering supplemental nutrition to relieve food insecurity's emotional and physical stress and provide a nutritional foundation for children to access education.

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization dedicated to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. The club is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who work together to create lasting change in communities worldwide.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit their website at https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

For more information about Blessings In a Backpack, please visit their website at https://frederick.blessingsinabackpack.org.

