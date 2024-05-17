Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Receives Multiple Awards and Recognitions at Rotary District 7620 Conference

"These accolades not only recognize our commitment to excellence but also inspire us to continue making a positive impact in our community." - Ben Willens, President, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Post this

Ben Willens, President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, expressed his gratitude and pride in the club's accomplishments, stating, "Receiving four esteemed awards at the Rotary District 7620 Conference is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our members. These accolades not only recognize our commitment to excellence but also inspire us to continue making a positive impact in our community."

Mary Jo Anderson, President-Elect of the club, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the collective effort that led to this remarkable achievement. "I am incredibly proud of our club's accomplishments and the passion demonstrated by our members. These awards reflect the collaborative spirit and genuine commitment to service that defines the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County," said Anderson.

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County remains steadfast in its mission to serve humanity and make a difference in the lives of others. Through initiatives focused on community development, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability, the club continues to embody the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

Kristin LeDuc, Public Image Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org

SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County