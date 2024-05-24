Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County (Urbana) Donates $2,500 and Volunteer Hours to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Donating both time and money to support the building of beds for children in need
FREDERICK, Md., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County spent a rewarding morning with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) on May 18, 2024, donating both their time and a check for $2,500 to support the building of beds for children in need. The club members came together with enthusiasm and a shared sense of purpose, contributing to a cause that aims to ensure no child sleeps on the floor.
"Participating in this project with Sleep in Heavenly Peace was a truly enriching experience," said Ben Willens, President of the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County. "As Southern Frederick Rotarians, are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in our community. It was a rewarding morning, and we feel grateful to have been part of such a meaningful project. We extend a special thank you to the SHP Frederick Chapter President, Lou Stavely, for including us in the build."
The atmosphere was filled with a sense of unity as Rotarians worked alongside SHP volunteers, fabricating parts for the beds to be distributed to local children who lack proper sleeping arrangements. The Rotary Club's donation will help SHP purchase materials and continue their mission of providing beds to children who need them.
The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County remains committed to serving the community through various initiatives and partnerships. This collaboration with SHP highlights the club's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.
About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:
The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.
Kristin LeDuc, Public Image Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org
SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County
