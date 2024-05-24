Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County (Urbana) Donates $2,500 and Volunteer Hours to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

"It was a rewarding morning, and we feel grateful to have been part of such a meaningful project." - Ben Willens, President, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County Post this

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of unity as Rotarians worked alongside SHP volunteers, fabricating parts for the beds to be distributed to local children who lack proper sleeping arrangements. The Rotary Club's donation will help SHP purchase materials and continue their mission of providing beds to children who need them.

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County remains committed to serving the community through various initiatives and partnerships. This collaboration with SHP highlights the club's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

About the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County:

The Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County is a service organization committed to serving the local community through various initiatives and programs. As part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million individuals working to create lasting change worldwide, the club embodies the principles of "Service Above Self." For more details about the Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, please visit https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org.

Media Contact

Kristin LeDuc, Public Image Chairperson, Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County, 608-572-7220, [email protected], https://rotarysouthernfrederick.org

SOURCE Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County