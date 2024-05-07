Rotary Supply Corporation Celebrates a Century of Excellence in the Hospitality Industry

We are proud of our team and have worked diligently to expand and improve our operations and offerings. Post this

Founded by William Simerlein, the company initially catered to the bustling New York Harbor, supplying linens to the shipping industry. This pioneering spirit was inherited by John C. Robinson, Simerlein's son-in-law, who broadened the enterprise's horizons by venturing into new markets such as oil companies and camps. The legacy was further advanced by Roger W. Cope, the third generation leader, who not only expanded the cruise line business but also made significant inroads into the hospitality market, significantly enhancing the company's customer base thanks to his dedication to service, quality, and competitive pricing. The baton was then passed to Gregory P. Cope, who, after a successful stint on Wall Street, brought a fresh perspective to the family business. Under Gregory's leadership, Rotary Supply expanded its product line and customer base into diverse new markets internationally, becoming a global distributor. Each generation of leadership at Rotary Supply has left an indelible mark on the company, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation, ensuring both the legacy and the future of the business are as durable and expansive as the linens that first sailed out of New York Harbor.

In recent years, Rotary Supply Corporation has expanded its product offerings to meet and exceed the multifaceted demands of the modern hospitality industry. This expansion includes top-tier linens, comprehensive dining and food service supplies, resort essentials, and an expanded range of custom embroidery and room amenities. With such diversity, Rotary positions itself as the quintessential one-stop shop for all hospitality needs.

In commemoration of this landmark anniversary, Greg Cope, CEO and fourth-generation leader of the family-operated entity, expressed his gratitude and vision for the future. "I am extremely proud to celebrate this momentous occasion," stated Cope. "We are proud of our team and have worked diligently to expand and improve our operations and offerings. We look forward to the future and the fifth generation. The centennial celebration is more than a reflection on a rich past; it also heralds a vibrant continuation of Rotary's legacy, infused with innovation and an unwavering pursuit of service excellence."

Rotary Supply Corporation extends its deepest appreciation to its loyal clients and promises to uphold the ethos that has made its name synonymous with trust and quality in the hospitality industry.

