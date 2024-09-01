Rotary Vocational Service Award - The Rotary Club of The Villages

Linda Skolnik, Co-owner of Assisting Hands The Villages, is honored to be the recipient of Rotary Vocational Service Award.

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Skolnik, Co-owner of Assisting Hands The Villages, is honored to be the recipient of Rotary Vocational Service Award, a recognition that highlights community members' commitment to serving others. This award is given to individuals who uphold high ethical standards in their vocation, make a meaningful impact to the community, and actively use their talents to address the needs of those around them.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be recognized by my fellow Rotarians with the Vocational Service Award. I'm grateful to be able to get up every day and help others both personally and professionally."

The Rotary Vocational Service Award is a celebration of those who exemplify the best in their vocation, using their skills to serve others and make a lasting impact. It serves as a reminder of the power of service, integrity, and dedication in creating positive change within the community.

Linda has also accepted the President-Elect nomination for the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning Club) for 2024-2025.

