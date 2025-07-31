Rotation Digital Acquires QueBIT to Accelerate Innovation

Nick Fischer, CEO of Rotation Digital, added, "This partnership enhances our ability to innovate and support customers across the full technology stack. We're excited to work with the exceptionally talented QueBIT team to help clients transform their business models through digital innovation." Post this

Nick Fischer, CEO of Rotation Digital, added, "This partnership enhances our ability to innovate and serve our customers more wholistically across the full technology stack. We are thrilled to partner with such an exceptionally talented QueBIT team to help our clients transform their business models with digital innovation."

Steve Ressler at The Brydon Group said, "We're thrilled to partner with Nick and the Rotation Digital team. Their vision to build a full-stack, end-to-end digital technology platform aims to solve a significant customer problem, particularly within mid-size companies. We look forward to supporting the company's growth as they continue delivering exceptional value to current and future clients."

As part of the acquisition, QueBIT will retain its current leadership, team, and brand. The company will continue to operate within Rotation Digital as the Finance Technology Business Unit, focused on helping CFOs modernize their planning, forecasting, and analysis capabilities. With additional investment, QueBIT will expand its platform capabilities, enhance delivery models, and support a broader range of finance and AI-driven technology solutions.

Enterprise finance leaders seeking to modernize their planning, forecasting and analysis infrastructure are encouraged to connect with the QueBIT team and explore the next phase of platform innovation. To learn more please visit www.QueBIT.com.

Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Goodwin Procter, while Mowery & Schoenfeld served as the financial advisor during the investment.

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LCC acted as Financial advisor to QueBIT

About Rotation Digital - Rotation Digital helps large and mid-size companies transform their business models and accelerate performance through digital innovation.

About QueBIT - QueBIT is a recognized leader in finance technology consulting, helping companies drive business agility by transforming planning, budgeting, and forecasting with tailored solutions leveraging IBM, Pigment, Workday Adaptive, Board, and Vena.

About The Brydon Group - The Brydon Group is a committed capital growth-oriented investment firm focusing on healthcare, software, business-to-business and business-to-government sectors.

Media Contact

Jennifer Field, QueBIT Consulting, LLC, 1 9143294745, [email protected], https://quebit.com/

SOURCE QueBIT Consulting, LLC