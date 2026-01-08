Rotation Digital Announces Strategic Acquisition of Syssero, A Significant Advancement in Development of Full-Stack Technology Platform

"Syssero is an exceptional match for the direction we are heading," said Nick Fischer, CEO of Rotation Digital. "They bring strategically aligned capabilities, impressive talent, and a track-record of success." Post this

"Syssero is an exceptional match for the direction we are heading," said Nick Fischer, CEO of Rotation Digital. "They bring strategically aligned capabilities, impressive talent, and a track-record of success."

Syssero leadership echoed the excitement: "Joining Rotation Digital gives us access to a broader range of offerings, expanded reach, and deeper resources, enabling us to increase our impact for clients," said Amber Lowry, CEO of Syssero. "We share a commitment to solutions that improve how our clients operate. By delivering capabilities that strengthen operations, we reaffirm our belief that people are at the heart of transformation. Together, our teams will drive meaningful, lasting change."

Syssero will continue to operate as a business unit within Rotation Digital, gaining access to enhanced delivery capabilities, expanded service offerings, and the collective expertise of Rotation Digital's broader network. The Brydon Group, a Washington D.C.-based investment firm, is backing the transaction.

This acquisition strengthens Rotation Digital's technology services offerings and continues the momentum created through the integration of its Finance Tech services business unit, formerly QueBIT. With the addition of Syssero, Rotation Digital is now positioned to deliver an even broader suite of full-stack enterprise technology solutions.

Organizations seeking to modernize legacy systems, adopt cloud first platforms, or build future ready digital architecture can now leverage the combined strengths of Rotation Digital and Syssero. Together, the teams deliver solutions with precision, speed, and a commitment to measurable results.

Learn more at www.rotationdigital.com and www.syssero.com.

About Rotation Digital

Rotation Digital helps large and mid-size companies transform business performance through digital innovation. The company delivers best-in-class advisory, design, implementation, and management of full-stack digital technology platforms.

About Syssero

Syssero is a consultancy focused on workforce and enterprise applications and digital transformation. Known for its tailored solutions and strong delivery track record, Syssero helps organizations streamline operations, increase agility, and prepare for the next generation of business technology.

