Rotering Is Back To Delight Trinian Fans With More Futuristic Suspense

Xulon Press presents the latest installment in the "Chronicles of Trinian" series.
CANON CITY, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Terrence L. Rotering offers readers futuristic Christian fiction with Forever: The Chronicles Of Trinian ($25.99, paperback, 9781662896620; $37.99, hard cover, 9781662897597; $9.99, e-book, 9781662896637).
Following previous books in the series Stand and The Faithful, Forever follows Grace and Jason caught up in the battle over the future of Trinian. Artificial intelligence, aliens and time control are all elements of this suspenseful tale, which ultimately addresses the fact that the future is in God's hands.
"Forever depicts the final showdown between the powers of good and evil as angels and demons battle over the eternal souls of men," said Rotering.
Terrence L. Rotering attended the United States Air Force Academy from 1981-1985. He retired from the United States Air Force in 2005, after 20 years of service flying F111F and F-15E fighter aircraft. He served for fifteen more years at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Rotering, his wife Theresa, and their two Colorado Mountain Dogs, Scout and Ranger, live on a ranch in the mountains of Colorado. They enjoy hiking, photography, drawing, playing guitar and writing. They serve their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at their local church and in their community.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Forever is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
