Roth Staffing Companies & Ultimate Staffing Services Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2024 List

Executive Search - Recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000

Professional and Specialist Search - Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to $100,000

Temp Staffing - Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions

The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. In total, more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey.

Based on the results of the study, Roth Staffing and Ultimate Staffing are proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2024.

"We feel tremendously honored that our organization has been recognized by Forbes and Statista, Inc. for excellence in professional recruiting and temporary staffing," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our coworkers focus every day on fulfilling our Purpose to make life better for the customers and candidates we serve. Being included in this list is one more way we know we're making a positive difference in our industry. Thank you to all our dedicated coworkers who helped us earn this recognition!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions,Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in their category of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction," "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction," and "Best Staffing Firms for Women."

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

