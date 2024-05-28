Roth Staffing Companies Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

"Our coworkers are our top priority, so cultivating a workplace with a dynamic, fun, and caring culture is vital for us to optimize engagement," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

"Our coworkers are our top priority, so cultivating a workplace with a dynamic, fun, and caring culture is vital for us to optimize engagement," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being recognized as a certified most loved workplace makes me so proud as it demonstrates how we bring our company's purpose, promise and values to life every day. We are excited – and as committed as ever after 30 years – to continue to position our company as a great place to work and are so grateful for our coworkers."

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Roth Staffing became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines:Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in their category of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction," "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction," and "Best Staffing Firms for Women."

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

