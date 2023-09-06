Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Atlanta

Roth Staffing named one of the Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Atlanta Business Chronicle named Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Atlanta in the "Small Companies" category announced at their Healthiest Employers event on August 31, 2023. The Atlanta Business Chronicle's list recognizes over 100 companies in the Atlanta area.
This program unveiled the top 100 "Best Places to Work," highlighting the successful companies earning this distinction as measured by their employees, along with Atlanta's "Healthiest Employers," honoring the top organizations that are implementing healthy workplace programs and providing the best health and wellness benefits for their employees. The celebration brings together the winners and provides a platform to celebrate, connect and share best practices among the top companies to work for in the Atlanta area.
"It's incredibly exciting to be recognized on the Best Workplaces list in Atlanta!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We are extremely proud of our team for their dedication and hard work. Our coworkers take pride in our culture which elevates their experience at the workplace and shows in their work. Thank you for this honor, we look forward to celebrating!"
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Medium Workplaces, Millennials, PEOPLE Companies that Care, Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.
Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.
