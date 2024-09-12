Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Atlanta

"What an incredible honor to be recognized again on the Best Workplaces list in Atlanta!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We couldn't be prouder of our team for their dedication and hard work. Post this

"What an incredible honor to be recognized again on the Best Workplaces list in Atlanta!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We couldn't be prouder of our team for their dedication and hard work. Our coworkers take pride in our culture, which enhances their workplace experience and shines through in everything they do. Thank you for this special recognition—we can't wait to celebrate together!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.

