Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the Best Places to Work 2024 in Phoenix

"We're honored to once again be named among the Best Places to Work in Phoenix!" shared Mary Boland, Market Manager for Roth Staffing Companies. "Our Coworkers' passion and commitment to excellence shine through every single day, and it's their incredible efforts that have earned us this recognition. Thank you for making Roth Staffing a truly special place to work. What a fantastic way to wrap up the year!"

The Phoenix Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work program recognizes companies with excellent morale, engagement, and retention. Phoenix companies with a minimum of 10 full-time equivalent, permanent employees are eligible to participate.

Roth Staffing's Phoenix team is actively involved in their local community, through professional organizations and volunteer efforts. This past year they had the opportunity to volunteer with Honor Flight and Wreathes Across America. The team considers giving back to their community a great opportunity to enliven Roth Staffing's company Purpose, "To make life better for the people we serve."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

