Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the Best Places to Work in Orlando

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orlando Business Journal named Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Orlando in the Micro Company category announced at a company picnic-themed luncheon at SeaWorld's Ports of Call event on August 22, 2024. The Orlando Business Journal's list recognizes over 80 companies in central Florida.
Central Florida employers come in all sizes with a variety of company perks, but it's the special workplaces that not only provide employees the tools they need to succeed, but also give them a sense of pride and belonging. That's the soul behind Orlando Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work awards, an annual program recognizing the region's companies that rate highest for employee satisfaction.
To qualify, companies had to have a certain number of employees — excluding majority owners, equity partners, temporary workers and interns — complete the survey, based on company size. To determine this list, workers at each of the organizations were surveyed by an independent third party, Quantum Workplace, on 30 scored items across six categories: communications and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement and trust in leadership.
"We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Orlando!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We could not do any of this without our dedicated teams and coworkers who go above and beyond in everything they do. We take great pride in our workplace culture, which enhances our team's experience and reflects in the quality of their work. Thank you for this honor—we're excited to celebrate together!"
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
