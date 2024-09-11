Roth Staffing Companies Named One of the Best Places to Work in Orlando

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Orlando!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We could not do any of this without our dedicated teams and coworkers who go above and beyond in everything they do. Post this

To qualify, companies had to have a certain number of employees — excluding majority owners, equity partners, temporary workers and interns — complete the survey, based on company size. To determine this list, workers at each of the organizations were surveyed by an independent third party, Quantum Workplace, on 30 scored items across six categories: communications and resources, manager effectiveness, team dynamics, individual needs, personal engagement and trust in leadership.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Orlando!" said Leslie Prince, Regional Vice President for Roth Staffing Companies. "We could not do any of this without our dedicated teams and coworkers who go above and beyond in everything they do. We take great pride in our workplace culture, which enhances our team's experience and reflects in the quality of their work. Thank you for this honor—we're excited to celebrate together!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

