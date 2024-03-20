Roth Staffing Companies Named To ClearlyRated's 2024 Best Staffing Firms For Women List

"Our organization is powered by so many hard-working and dedicated women whose expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to creating remarkable experiences makes a profound impact on our customers, the people we place, and coworkers every day," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing. Post this

"I am so proud that Roth Staffing has been honored by ClearlyRated again as one of the Best Staffing Firms for Women," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our organization is powered by so many hard-working and dedicated women whose expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to creating remarkable experiences makes a profound impact on our customers, the people we place, and coworkers every day. Thank you to all the great women at Roth Staffing for enlivening our company's values and contributing to our success!"

"I'm excited to announce the firms that have earned the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women designation," stated Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated. "There is no better way to honor Women's History Month than to commend these exceptional firms for their dedication in promoting and supporting their female workforce. Despite the ongoing challenges of gender inequality in pay and career advancement within the staffing and recruiting industry, these firms are leading the way in providing opportunities for advancement and uplifting women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to these outstanding firms for their commitment to gender diversity and equality."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and" Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated's online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing, 714-939-8600, [email protected], rothstaffing.com

