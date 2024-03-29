Roth Staffing Companies recognized as one of SIA's 2024 Best Staffing Firms To Work For

"I am thrilled that we have once again been recognized by SIA as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Thank you to all our dedicated coworkers who bring their heart and soul to work every day to make life better for the people we serve." Post this

Over 400 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each participating firm were asked to complete an approximately 40-question online survey that measures six key engagement categories focusing on items including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.

All winning companies are listed on the Best Staffing Firms To Work/Temp For website with profiles for grand prize winners. The winning companies are also featured in the March/April issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in their category of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction, Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction, and Best Staffing Firms for Women.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

