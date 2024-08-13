Roth Staffing Named One of 2024 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

"What an exciting achievement to be named as a top workplace in Los Angeles! Coming in at #2 is such an honor and it's a true testament to the culture we have built over the last 30 years," remarked George Pentaris, Market Vice President. Post this

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County ;

; Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County ;

; Are a publicly or privately held organization;

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year;

Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, which evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part, an anonymous employee survey designed to measure the employee experience, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 7, 2024, and published in the August 12, 2024, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2024.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams and Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

