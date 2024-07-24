Roth Staffing Named One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the US in 2024 by Staffing Industry Analysts

"As we celebrate our Company's 30th Anniversary, I am enthusiastic and confident about the future, and I have no doubt that our coworkers will continue to find new and meaningful ways to optimize the engagement of our customers and Ambassadors," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies Post this

In addition, Roth Staffing was also recognized by SIA on the following lists:

2024 Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firm. Roth Staffing through their business line Ultimate Staffing Services ranked #11 out of 25 firms on the list. The firms generated at least $50 million in US office/clerical staffing revenue in 2023. Added together, these 25 firms generated $6.8 billion in such revenue, making up 47% of the market.

in US office/clerical staffing revenue in 2023. Added together, these 25 firms generated in such revenue, making up 47% of the market. 2024 Largest Direct Hire Firms in the US. Roth Staffing ranked #17 out of 26 firms on the list. The 26 firms on this list collectively generated at least $25 million in US direct hire revenue in 2023, contributing to a total of $2.6 billion , which accounts for 20% of the market.

in US direct hire revenue in 2023, contributing to a total of , which accounts for 20% of the market. 2024 Largest Finance/Accounting Staffing Firms in the US. Roth Staffing through their business line Ledgent Finance & Accounting ranked #20 out of 20 firms on the list. The 20 firms generated at least $50 million in US finance/accounting staffing revenue in 2023. Added together, these firms generated $4.8 billion in such revenue, making up 59% of the market.

Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies, credits the company's success to the values-based approach, creativeness, and hard work of their coworkers. "We are deeply grateful to all our coworkers and appreciate their dedication to our organization's mission, values, and promise to deliver remarkable experiences," Roth said. "As we celebrate our Company's 30th Anniversary, I am enthusiastic and confident about the future, and I have no doubt that our coworkers will continue to find new and meaningful ways to optimize the engagement of our customers and Ambassadors."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

