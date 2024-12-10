Roth Staffing named one of the Most Loved Workplaces® for Veterans 2024.
ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Staffing is honored to be named one of the Most Loved Workplaces® for Veterans 2024. This list recognizes exceptional organizations around the globe who champion initiatives that empower veterans. Workplaces who receive this recognition are celebrated for their commitment to creating a culture where veterans feel not only respected and valued, but can thrive and achieve a healthy work-life balance.
"We are truly honored to receive this recognition which is a reflection of our organization's commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering workplace where everyone can thrive," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "We're grateful for our Coworkers who have served our country and bring their dedication, resilience, and unique perspectives to our teams every day. This recognition inspires us to continue our commitment to build a company culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported as they contribute their unique talents to our organization."
Organizations including Roth Staffing earned the Most Loved Workplaces® for Veterans distinction because their success hinges on a dedicated and supported workforce. This group represents a vast array of industries, from industry-leading tech giants to smaller, community-focused businesses. Despite their differences in size and scope, they all share a unifying mission: building a workplace where veterans are celebrated and empowered to contribute their full potential.
About Most Loved Workplaces®
As the leader in organizational culture development and analysis, Most Loved Workplaces® and Best Practice Institute meticulously curated this list using their proprietary sentiment and emotion analysis algorithm and machine learning tool, using data collected from the Love of Workplace index® administered to our certified companies. These outstanding organizations are not only setting the standard for support of veterans, but also raising the bar for workplaces everywhere. For further details on selection criteria and the recognized companies, visit this Information Page.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
