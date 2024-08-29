Roth Staffing Named One of the Most Loved Workplaces® for Wellness 2024

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition which is a reflection of our organization's collective efforts and commitment to fostering a culture of well-being," said Jennifer Simonson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

Organizations including Roth Staffing earned the Most Loved Workplaces® for Wellness distinction because their success hinges on a healthy and supported workforce. This group represents a vast array of industries, from industry-leading tech giants to smaller, community-focused businesses. Despite their differences in size and scope, they all share a unifying mission: building a workplace that fosters a culture of well-being, where employees feel empowered to thrive and achieve a healthy work-life balance.

As the leader in organizational culture development and analysis, Most Loved Workplaces® and Best Practice Institute meticulously curated this list using our own proprietary sentiment and emotion analysis algorithm and machine learning tool, using data collected from the Love of Workplace index® administered to our certified companies. We honor these wellness-centric workplaces – a testament to the leaders, innovators, and allies who are shaping a more sustainable and positive future of work. These outstanding organizations are not only setting the standard for employee well-being, but also raising the bar for workplaces everywhere.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations in multiple states across the United States including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

