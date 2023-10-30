Roth Staffing Ranked as one of the Best Places to Work 2023 in Houston

At Roth Staffing we feel lucky to love where we work and try to make a positive difference for each other, our customers and the candidates we place every day," said Kristi Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

"It's such an honor to be recognized in the Houston Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work!" said Kristi Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. "This award only solidifies and showcases our coworkers' dedication to a strong and inclusive culture. At Roth Staffing we feel lucky to love where we work and try to make a positive difference for each other, our customers and the candidates we place every day."

Employees of nominated companies with at least 10 employees in Houston were surveyed by Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace. All employees were given the opportunity to take a confidential survey online, and Quantum issued each company a score based on employees' answers. Employees evaluated their companies in areas such as goals and leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity and skill development, recognition and compensation, tolerance and flexibility, and embracing innovation and ideas. Companies received scores up to 100, and Houston Business Journal, upon receiving the rankings from Quantum, decided a cutoff for The Lists.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and" Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

