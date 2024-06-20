Roth Staffing Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"For the last 30 years, our foremost commitment has always been and continues to be to our coworkers and fostering a workplace culture that is dynamic, enjoyable, and supportive," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

"For the last 30 years, our foremost commitment has always been and continues to be to our coworkers and fostering a workplace culture that is dynamic, enjoyable, and supportive," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "We're proud to be recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list and tremendously thankful for all our coworkers, who bring our company's Purpose 'To make life better for the people we serve' and our core values to life every day."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Millennials, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in their category of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction," "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction," and "Best Staffing Firms for Women."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

