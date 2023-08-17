Roth Staffing Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles 2023 by Los Angeles Business Journal

"Our team is motivated by our dynamic company culture and our dedication to creating remarkable experiences for our customers, candidates, and coworkers," remarked George Pentaris, Market Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. Tweet this

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County ;

; Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County ;

; Are a publicly or privately held organization;

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year

"We feel a deep sense of honor and pride to be recognized as a top-ranked workplace in Los Angeles," remarked George Pentaris, Market Vice President, of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our team is motivated by our dynamic company culture and our dedication to creating remarkable experiences for our customers, candidates, and coworkers. Cheers to many more years of serving the Los Angeles community!"

Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 9, 2023, and were published in the August 14, 2023, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2023.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks‥ on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Medium Workplaces, Millennials, PEOPLE Companies that Care, Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.‥

