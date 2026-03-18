Rothman Orthopaedics Announces Significant Provider Growth, Expanding Access to Specialized Musculoskeletal Care

By expanding in high-demand specialties and all of our markets, we are reducing wait times, deepening subspecialty expertise, and ensuring patients receive the highest level of orthopedic care. Post this

Between May 2025 and December 2026, Rothman will be expanding across multiple specialties including sports medicine (non-operative and surgery); joint replacement; shoulder & elbow; physical medicine & rehabilitation; hand & wrist; foot & ankle and podiatry, with focused expansion in Greater Philadelphia and Greater Orlando. The additions support increasing patient demand and strengthen Rothman's comprehensive orthopedic coverage across its hospital and ambulatory network.

"Our expansion reflects both patient demand and the trust we've built within the healthcare environment," said Christian Ellison, Chief Executive Officer of Rothman Orthopaedics. "We are recruiting top-tier physicians who align with our mission and culture, while strategically growing and positioning Rothman strongly for continued innovation and leadership in orthopedic care."

Rothman Orthopaedics operates 34 offices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Central Florida, representing 10 orthopedic subspecialties. The organization performs approximately 60,000 surgical procedures annually and welcomes more than 255,000 new patients each year, ranking among the highest-volume orthopedic practices in the nation.

As Rothman looks ahead, leadership remains focused on sustainable growth that prioritizes quality, access, and collaboration. For more information, visit RothmanOrtho.com.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. Center City District and the Philadelphia Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

Media Contact

Alex Hammond, BrandNEWS on behalf of Rothman Orthopaedics, 1 8568167175, [email protected], www.RothmanOrtho.com

SOURCE Rothman Orthopaedics