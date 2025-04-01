Rothman Orthopaedics Launches "Your Mobility, Our Mission" Campaign to Inspire Active Living

'Your Mobility, Our Mission' reflects our unwavering commitment to restoring mobility, whether it's helping an athlete return to competition, a parent keeping up with their kids, or an active senior continue their favorite pastimes. Our mission is to keep people moving. Post this

Developed by Rothman's marketing team, the campaign has been months in the making, meticulously crafted to highlight real patient journeys and showcase the impact of expert orthopedic care.

Through a series of visually engaging commercials, the campaign features individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups overcoming mobility challenges and reclaiming the activities they love. The campaign allows viewers to see themselves in these real-life moments—getting back to the activities that bring them joy, no matter their stage of life.

The campaign will launch across a mix of traditional and digital media, including television commercials, billboards, airplane banners, and online display ads. For more information on "Your Mobility, Our Mission," visit RothmanOrtho.com.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Rothman Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

