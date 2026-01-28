Rothman Orthopaedics Recognized as Top Private Orthopedic Practice Nationwide for 3rd Straight Year

"Being named to Castle Connolly's Top Doctors list is a meaningful honor for our physicians and for Rothman as an organization. It speaks to the strength of our team and our shared commitment to setting the standard in orthopaedic care..." Post this

Castle Connolly is one of the most respected and trusted authorities in healthcare. The Top Doctors selection process is peer-driven and evaluates a range of criteria, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. Where available, outcomes data are also considered. Physicians are also assessed on interpersonal qualities such as communication skills, empathy, and the ability to build trust with patients.

In addition to individual physician recognition, Rothman Orthopaedics was named the No. 1 Private Practice nationwide for Top Doctors in Orthopaedic Care for the third consecutive year in the 2026 Castle Connolly Accolades. The practice also earned the top ranking in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the third year in a row and advanced from No. 3 to No. 1 in Florida, reflecting its continued growth and leadership across multiple regions.

"Achieving the number one ranking nationwide and in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida highlights the strength and consistency of our entire team," said Christian Ellison, Chief Executive Officer of Rothman Orthopaedics. "This recognition is a testament to the care, dedication, and expertise that our physicians and staff bring to every patient encounter. It inspires us to continue raising the standard for orthopaedic care across every region we serve."

Rothman Orthopaedics operates 32 offices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Central Florida and is home to more than 190 physicians spanning 10 orthopaedic subspecialties. The organization performs approximately 60,000 surgical procedures annually and welcomes an average of 255,000 new patients each year, consistently ranking among the highest-volume orthopaedic practices in the nation.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Rothman Orthopaedics is a world-leader in the field of orthopedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedics providers treat patients at 32 office locations and have surgical privileges at over 70 facilities. With experts in ten orthopedic specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopedic oncology, trauma and fracture care, Rothman Orthopaedics is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedics is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Phillies, Orlando Magic as well as over 40 college and high school teams including Drexel University, St. Joe's University, and Villanova University. The Philadelphia Eagles, Center City District, and the Philadelphia Marathon are part of the over 100 corporate and community organizations that Rothman partners with annually.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.

