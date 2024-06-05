Rough Creek Lodge Closes Out Seventh Phase of Residential Properties

"With only a limited number of new construction homes remaining in this phase, these homes are the last opportunity in 2024 for buyers to purchase a ranch getaway at Rough Creek," said Denise Edmondson, principal broker at PowerPlay Destination Properties. Post this

"Rough Creek Residences provide the perfect relaxing, hassle-free backdrop for family adventures and cherished memories — and with summer here what better time to buy!" Edmondson added. "Plus, many residents find that Rough Creek's proximity to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex allows them to spend summer, holidays, and anytime in between, on the ranch with their families, where they can work from home, but still be able to commute back to the office as needed."

Spanning 9,000 acres just southwest of Glen Rose, The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge offers homeowners a unique and diverse range of vacation property options, from cozy homes to spacious ranches, complemented by access to owners-only benefits along with VIP world-class resort amenities.

"At Rough Creek, we pride ourselves on effortless ownership," Edmondson said. "We offer maintenance, housekeeping and concierge services, and if we know you're coming, we'll even stock your fridge, turn on the A/C, and have your side-by-sides ready and waiting before you arrive."

Owner benefits include access to Rough Creek Lodge facilities as well as a host of exclusive amenities, including private shooting ranges, hunting and fishing privileges, food and beverage catering through the resort's onsite restaurant and more. Additional resort amenities include hiking, swimming, horseback riding, spa services and world-class dining, to name a few.

"Our buyers are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and desire a special place where family and friends can create memories for years to come," Edmondson said. "Rough Creek represents a long-term investment coupled with the promise of unforgettable experiences."

Property in Rough Creek first became available for purchase beginning in 2018, and according to Edmondson, some owners have seen the value of their homes appreciate up to 90 percent.

"Rough Creek has been a hidden gem of an investment for our owners," continued Edmondson. "They've been able to invest in property that has done very well in terms of financial appreciation — and in the meantime, they've been able to enjoy their investment in time spent with family. There's the measurable gain in financial value, and then there's the incalculable gain in memorable experiences. How many investments offer that?"

In addition, owners of "The Residences" properties — a community of zero-lot-line, two- to three-bedroom homes located within walking distance of the Resort — are eligible for Rough Creek's full-service rental program.

Of the newly constructed homes available in Phase Seven, buyers may choose between lakefront and interior properties and among several floor plan options. The homes are either fully or partially furnished, and some include designer upgrades. A few also include limited-time offers such as membership in the resort's "Rod and Gun Club" or a UTV.

Alternatively, buyers may choose to purchase a larger lot and build on their own. They're invited to collaborate with Rough Creek's preferred architect, Jeff Garnett, or they may select an architect and builder of their choice.

More details on available properties can be found on the company's website.

"For anyone considering buying, we encourage them to bring the family out for a stay-and-play experience at the Resort so they can see all that Rough Creek has to offer," Edmondson said. "We're also happy to schedule a private tour of our homes."

Rough Creek is in the planning stage for another 30 lots in a new community to be announced soon. Residences in this next phase will be available beginning in 2025, and prices will increase.

Rough Creek offers three unique types of ranch properties:

"The Residences" is an exclusive community of two- to three-bedroom vacation homes within walking distance of the Resort and all of its amenities. They feature open-concept layouts that seamlessly blend natural materials with bold architectural elements. Contemporary and sophisticated finishings reimagine Rough Creek Lodge's signature rustic charm to create welcoming retreats that are as distinctive as they are livable.

Other perks include easy maintenance, zero lot lines, and views of Mallard Lake. Owners also enjoy access to a number of amenities exclusive to the Residences Community, including eligibility to place their residence into Rough Creek's full service rental program.

The community consists of 37 single-family homes, with over 75 percent of them already completed and the remaining residences currently under construction. Pricing for available residences starts at $1.3 million.

"The Ranchettes" at Rough Creek Lodge are eight lots ranging from 10 – 25 acres, which can accommodate a custom home of up to 5,000 square feet on the building footprint. Spec home plans are also available. Homeowners enjoy full access to the resort and all of its amenities. Lot prices range from $500,000 to $900,000.

"The Ranch Estates" are for owners who crave all the benefits of ranch living minus the hassles of maintenance. The Ranch Estates are maintained by resort staff and vetted, preferred vendors. Owners are entitled to a social membership with access to the 50+ amenities and facilities Rough Creek Lodge has to offer.

There are 15 lots, ranging from 22 to 72 acres. Custom homes can range up to 9,300 square feet on these lots and are available for ag exemptions. Pricing starts at $2 million.

Since opening its gates in January 1998, Rough Creek Lodge and Resort has been a cherished destination, offering luxury and adventure for couples, families, and businesses. In 2018, after years of welcoming families from far and wide, Rough Creek began offering guests an opportunity to own a slice of this Texas paradise through home ownership in the Residences at Rough Creek Lodge.

Located only 90 minutes from Dallas, 75 minutes from Fort Worth, and 150 minutes from Austin, the Residences at Rough Creek Lodge is the perfect getaway for those longing for a ranch home away from home. Set within the beautiful lakes and rolling foothills of the Texas Hill Country, this boutique collection of stunning residences enjoys vast acres of expansive wilderness, including some of Texas' most unique flora and fauna.

Visit liveroughcreek.com to view properties, to schedule a tour, or for more information on the Residences at Rough Creek. Follow on Facebook or Instagram. Visit roughcreek.com for lodge and resort information.

PowerPlay Destination Properties provides end to end real estate development, planning, asset management, and sales and marketing services for select residential and resort properties throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, and globally. PowerPlay Destination Properties is the exclusive brokerage for The Residences at Rough Creek Lodge. Visit powerplaydestination.com for more information.

