Round Rock Home Shopping Network Named Best Place to Work Finalist

The Best Place to Work award recognizes a company or organization that exemplifies excellence in the categories of Company Culture, Employee Retention, Wellness and Work-Life Balance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Environmental and Social Responsibility.

As shared by the chamber, the Best Place to Work category received the highest number of nominations this year, showcasing the competitive spirit and exceptional workplace cultures developed within our community.

"Being named a finalist amongst such notable companies is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Shop LC," says Ganeriwala. "Our commitment to our employees, customers, and community continues to be the driving force behind our success."

"We would like to thank the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and for organizing these awards that celebrate business excellence. Congratulations again to Studio 16:19, Lott Brothers Construction, and all the nominees and finalists. Your efforts and achievements make our community a beacon of professional and personal growth."

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit http://www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

