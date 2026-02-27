Round Table Group Launches The Expert Witness Club, a New Private Community Offering Attorney-Led Education and Peer Connection

"The Expert Witness Club was created to fill that void—to give experts a serious, enduring home for sharpening their skills, deepening their judgment, and learning directly from the attorneys and experts who define excellence in this field." Post this

"Being a great expert is not the same as being a great expert witness. For decades, expert witnesses have been asked to perform at the highest levels in court without any true professional institution devoted to their continuous development," said Round Table Group CEO Russ Rosenzweig. "The Expert Witness Club was created to fill that void, to give experts a serious, enduring home for sharpening their skills, deepening their judgment, and learning directly from the attorneys and experts who define excellence in this field."

The Club's educational programming includes live webinars, discussions, and sessions led by experienced litigators from top law firms and seasoned expert witnesses. Topics span key areas such as admissibility standards, expert preparation, engagement letters, attorney expectations, emerging issues affecting expert testimony across jurisdictions and industries, and strategic practice development.

Sessions are designed to be accessible and practical, offering real-world insight rather than theory, with opportunities for members to ask questions, share experiences, and learn directly from those working in the field.

The Expert Witness Club is hosted on a private online platform that serves as the central hub for members. Within the platform, experts can access live programming and replays, explore a growing library of curated resources and courses, and connect directly with other members through discussion spaces and one-on-one messaging.

The Club's private online platform is intentionally designed to foster a thoughtful, peer-to-peer community, creating space for experts to exchange ideas, seek guidance, and build relationships with others who understand the nuances of expert work.

About Round Table Group: Founded in 1995, Round Table Group (RTG) is a leading provider of expert witness search and referral services to the legal marketplace. The organization's network includes an extensive array of the world's top industry and academic experts, and that nexus of talent is the starting point for any expert search. The Expert Witness Club builds on that foundation by offering experts a dedicated space focused on professional development, education, and community, operating independently from Round Table Group's expert search and referral services and not affiliated with case placements.

Media Contact

Emma Oyomba, Round Table Group, 1 2029084506 506, [email protected], https://www.roundtablegroup.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Round Table Group