Roundup River Ranch Celebrates 20 Years, Sets Course for Next Era of Growth and Impact

As Roundup River Ranch enters its next decade, growth remains a priority. The organization continues to evolve how and where it serves families. Through onsite programs at its Colorado ranch, hospital-based outreach, community initiatives and virtual offerings, the nonprofit is meeting children where they are while maintaining the highest standards of medical care and safety.

"Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful and we are excited about what lies ahead," said Sarah Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. "Everything we've learned over the past 20 years is fueling a strong, intentional path forward. We are committed to further developing greater access, deepening our medical and behavioral health support systems, and creating more opportunities for kids and families to experience joy, connection, and independence at camp and beyond. We're grateful for the foundation built over the last two decades, which continues to guide our future."

In recognition of the anniversary, Roundup River Ranch is also unveiling a refreshed logo and a newly redesigned website, reflecting the organization's maturation, optimism and forward momentum. The updated brand honors the power of camp while signaling a clear vision for the years ahead.

The anniversary theme, "20 Years of Powering Hope & Joy," reflects the organization's belief that fun is a critical part of healing. Campers gain more than memories, they discover confidence, form lasting relationships and see themselves beyond their diagnosis.

Behind every experience is a community of donors, volunteers, staff, medical professionals and partners who make it possible for Roundup River Ranch to provide all programs at no cost to families. Their collective support has helped build a trusted resource for parents seeking safe, supportive and transformative experiences for their children.

Looking ahead, Roundup River Ranch plans to continue strengthening programs, expanding reach and building new pathways to serve children and families with life-altering diagnoses across Colorado and beyond. Community members are invited to be part of this next chapter through 20 different ways to power hope and joy throughout the year to celebrate and get involved - from volunteering and supporting camp programs to attending signature events planned this year in Denver and the Vail Valley.

To explore all 20 ways to power hope and joy and learn more about upcoming opportunities, visit roundupriverranch.org/20th.

About Roundup River Ranch

Roundup River Ranch offers children with life-altering diagnoses, and their families, opportunities to embrace joy, create connection, foster independence and build hope through free, medically-supported camp programs. Roundup River Ranch has created a space where illness and medical complexities take a backseat through both ordinary and extraordinary childhood experiences like boating, archery, ziplining, horse-back riding, and more. 2026 marks Roundup River Ranch's 20th anniversary, providing nearly 40,000 camper experiences since it opened through a wide range of programs for children battling cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants and other life-altering diagnoses. Located along the Colorado River near Gypsum, Colorado, Roundup River Ranch is proud to be a member of SeriousFun Children's Network, a growing global community of innovative camps and programs that provide life-changing support to children with serious illnesses and their families founded by Paul Newman. For more information about Roundup River Ranch, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org or call 970-524-2267.

Lindsey Stecki, Roundup River Ranch

