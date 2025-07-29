Routable and Brale announce new partnership to deliver stablecoin as a B2B payment method

"Customers expect payments to be fast, low-cost, trackable, and reliable. This collaboration will upend the traditional model to make money move instantly and seamlessly across the globe," said Abhijeet Ranadive, Chief Product Officer at Routable. Post this

"At Routable, we believe in providing our customers and their payees the best possible experience, which requires flexibility at every step of the way," Ranadive continued. "Through our API-first platform, we've prioritized providing the largest variety of payment methods and speeds, and thanks to our partnership with Brale, we're proud to announce that will soon include stablecoin."

With volatile markets and uncertain macroeconomics, international contractors and vendors are prioritizing payment methods that allow them to choose the right moment to convert their earnings to local currency. By adding the option to issue payments via stablecoin, Routable customers will be able to provide even more options for their payees.

Companies who want to offer stablecoin to payees can opt in on the Routable platform, and their payees will have the option to receive a bank transfer in their local currency, or receive USD via stablecoin. The stablecoin essentially becomes a mobile wallet that the payee has full control over.

"With global attention on stablecoin, many businesses are excited by the potential it holds. Access to many blockchains gives businesses the ability to meet their vendors in whatever ecosystem they are in," commented Ben Milne, Founder and CEO at Brale. "We are thrilled to partner with Routable to orchestrate stablecoin payments across the globe."

About Routable

Routable's Accounts Payable Automation platform offers the most efficient and robust solution to streamline and scale the end-to-end AP process. With automated invoice capture and processing, flexible payment options, and seamless vendor management, Routable reduces manual payment tasks by 80% so finance teams can focus on impact. Routable's deep ERP integrations and configurable approval workflows support complex business requirements with ease. Routable eliminates compliance headaches through invoice fraud prevention, detailed audit trails, and vendor risk checks. All with an average savings of 30%. AP Automation, solved.

